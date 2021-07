Bollywood Breaking: Raj Kundra's bank details surfaced, earned lakhs of rupees every day from 'dirty business'

"As far as Raj Kundra's earnings are concerned, Raj Kundra used to earn lakhs daily due to the growth of porn business. Where he initially earned Rs 2-3 lakh per day, later this amount increased to Rs 6-8 lakh" , Mumbai Police Joint CP Milind Bharambe said.