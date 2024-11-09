Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Ulema Board 17 Demands

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: All India Ulema Board has become that identity within 48 hours. Which is now openly doing Hindu Muslim agenda in Maharashtra elections. This Ulema Board wrote a letter to Mahavikas Aghadi yesterday. There were 17 demands in this letter. The leaders to whom this letter was sent include Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. Sharad Pawar had supported the demands made in this letter yesterday itself. Today BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claimed that Congress has also accepted the demands of Ulema Board. The theory is that Maha Aghadi agreed to this deal in one go to win the elections at any cost. Because in return it is claimed to get the benefit of Muslim votes of the state.

