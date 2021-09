Bollywood Breaking: Ranveer Singh replaces Ranbir for Bhansali's Baiju Bawra!

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project titled 'Baiju Bawra' is making headlines due to the casting of the film. Earlier it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have been roped in for the film. However, both the actors have reportedly called it quits citing different reasons. Now, speculations are rife that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been approached to direct Bhansali.