Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Election Results 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 07:44 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: The results of the Agni Pariksha of Assembly elections in 2 states and by-elections in many states will come tomorrow. How much faith the public has placed in the hard work of the leaders and their claims. Less than 15-20 hours are left for this picture to become clear. Will Aghadi come to power in Maharashtra or Mahayuti will repeat its second term. This picture will also become absolutely clear. But even before the counting, the party and its leaders may be claiming victory but different kinds of preparations are going on inside. Some are working on Plan A while others are working on Plan B. At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav is making his claims in the UP by-election. At the same time, the BJP is also afraid of sabotage. In such a situation, what will be the results and why are the party leaders and their candidates so restless even after their fate is sealed in the EVMs.