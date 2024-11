videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Baba Bageshwar’s ‘Hindu Revolution’ on the Rise

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 02:48 AM IST

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham leads a ‘Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra,’ calling for unity among Hindus. The streets turned saffron with chants of Bajrang Bali and Hindutva slogans. Watch this exclusive report.