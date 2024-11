videoDetails

DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has requested political asylum in the U.S., citing threats to his life. Is this a genuine plea or a strategy to evade Indian authorities? Watch Zee News’ exclusive report.