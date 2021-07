Bollywood Breaking: Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey reveal many 'secrets' of Raj Kundra

UK-based businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been arrested for allegedly making and distributing obscene videos. Since his arrest, popular models like Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra and other models in the entertainment industry have come out in open with their allegations.