Bollywood Breaking: Shilpa Shetty arrives at Mata Vaishno Devi's shrine amid troubles on her husband!

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty arrived at the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi. Shilpa Shetty is troubled these days due to a case filed against her husband Raj Kundra, in such a situation, Shilpa has reached Vaishno Devi to seek a vow for Raj and her entire family.