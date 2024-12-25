हिन्दी
News
Videos
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge statement on Christmas
Updated:
Dec 25, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Dhirendra Shastri on Christmas: Dhirendra Shastri's big statement has come out on Christmas. Dhirendra Shastri said, 'Christians and Muslims living in this country are also Hindus.
NEWS ON ONE CLICK