videoDetails

DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

Due to the faltering economy of Bangladesh, the inflation rate has increased rapidly...and its biggest impact has been on the food inflation rate...Today the price of onion in the markets has reached 110 to 120 taka per kg...The price of onion is increasing at the rate of twenty percent per month