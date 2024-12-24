videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics over Rohingyas in India!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Delhi Police is running a verification drive to identify illegal intruders in many areas of Delhi. And along with Rohingyas, illegal Bangladeshis have also been arrested from many suspicious areas. Also, Delhi Police has made a big disclosure that through a website, illegal intruders used to get fake documents printed for Rs 20. Delhi has arrested 6 people who made such fake documents from whom fake voter, Aadhaar and PAN cards have also been recovered. Police suspects that Bangladesh is involved in these cases, for which a team has been sent to Bangladesh to investigate. On one hand, action is going on against illegal intruders and Bangladeshis, on the other hand there is politics. On this issue, Congress surrounded Home Minister Amit Shah and said that when elections come in the states. Then BJP makes intruders an issue, whereas BJP has been in power for 11 years, the Home Minister should tell how intruders are crossing the border.