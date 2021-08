Bollywood Breaking: Why Daler Mehndi cried bitterly at reality show?

In TV's popular dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 3', Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi and his younger brother Mika Singh are going to attend the guest show this time. Meanwhile, recently a promo of the show has surfaced, in which glimpses of the show are visible. In the show promo, Daler Mehndi is seen crying bitterly.