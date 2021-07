Bollywood Breaking: Why did Gajendra Chauhan get trolled for getting 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award'?

Gajendra Chauhan recently started getting trolled badly on social media after tweeting about being honored with the 'Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award'. Even his Mahabharat co-star Mukesh Khanna had expressed his displeasure with a fiery note. Amidst the criticism, Chouhan sent out a strong message to those who gave him unsolicited advice and called him a 'foolish'.