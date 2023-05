videoDetails

Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela looks divine as she sports blue lips in second red carpet appearance

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

After stunning many with her lizard necklace, Urvashi Rautela again grabs attention at Cannes. Urvashi wore blue lips to match her cream and blue dress with scales. She looked surreal in her off-the-shoulder cream and blue gown.