Sai Baba's idol removed from several temples in Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Sai Baba idols have been removed from some temples in Varanasi. Sai Baba idols have been wrapped in many temples. Even before this, controversy has arisen regarding the idols of Sai Baba. Once again controversy has erupted on this matter.