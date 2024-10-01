Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2801058https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/security-forces-gets-huge-success-in-chhattisgarh-2801058.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Security forces gets huge success in Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Under the anti-Naxal operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, the security forces achieved a major success by defusing 3 IEDs, while 5 Naxalites were forced to surrender in Sukma.

All Videos

Sai Baba's idol removed from several temples in Varanasi
Play Icon24:20
Sai Baba's idol removed from several temples in Varanasi
Congress protests outside Nirmala Sitharaman's House
Play Icon03:36
Congress protests outside Nirmala Sitharaman's House
Major Bulldozer Action in Rajasthan's Jaipur
Play Icon03:01
Major Bulldozer Action in Rajasthan's Jaipur
Controvery erupts over Laxmi Bai Statue
Play Icon24:36
Controvery erupts over Laxmi Bai Statue
Watch Inside Story of Actor Govinda's Bullet Injury
Play Icon15:31
Watch Inside Story of Actor Govinda's Bullet Injury

Trending Videos

Sai Baba's idol removed from several temples in Varanasi
play icon24:20
Sai Baba's idol removed from several temples in Varanasi
Congress protests outside Nirmala Sitharaman's House
play icon3:36
Congress protests outside Nirmala Sitharaman's House
Major Bulldozer Action in Rajasthan's Jaipur
play icon3:1
Major Bulldozer Action in Rajasthan's Jaipur
Controvery erupts over Laxmi Bai Statue
play icon24:36
Controvery erupts over Laxmi Bai Statue
Watch Inside Story of Actor Govinda's Bullet Injury
play icon15:31
Watch Inside Story of Actor Govinda's Bullet Injury
NEWS ON ONE CLICK