Security forces gets huge success in Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

Under the anti-Naxal operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, the security forces achieved a major success by defusing 3 IEDs, while 5 Naxalites were forced to surrender in Sukma.