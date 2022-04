Entertainment Show: Karan Johar takes a dig at Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's big fight has been talk of the town for quite a long time. Now, Karan Johar takes a dig at Kartik Aaryan. Recently, in an award show Karan Johar said that Kartik Aaryan is not worth 10 or 15 crores.