Exclusive: Why does Angad Bedi, the star of 'Mum Bhai' web series, not want to become a superhero?

Angad Bedi is an Indian film actor and former model. He did the film F.A.L.T.U in 2011 and is known for his roles in Pink, Dear Zindagi and Tiger Zinda Hai. Now Angad's action, thriller-rich webseries is coming 'Mum Bhai', know why Bedi no longer wants to be a superhero.