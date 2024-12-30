videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal makes huge announcement for Saints

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: Elections are going to be held in Delhi in the next few months. Election activity has already intensified in Delhi. Former Chief Minister of Delhi and convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal has announced one scheme after another for the people of Delhi. First where he announced the launch of Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana for women. So after that he announced to start Sanjeevani Yojana for senior citizens of Delhi. Then after that he announced to start Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Scheme for the students of Dalit community. Now the former Chief Minister of Delhi has made a big announcement for the priests of Delhi also. Arvind Kejriwal has also announced to pay salary every month to the priests working in the temples of Delhi. Know which priests will get this salary and how to apply for it.