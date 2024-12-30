Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2837643https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/arvind-kejriwal-makes-huge-announcement-for-saints-2837643.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal makes huge announcement for Saints

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: Elections are going to be held in Delhi in the next few months. Election activity has already intensified in Delhi. Former Chief Minister of Delhi and convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal has announced one scheme after another for the people of Delhi. First where he announced the launch of Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana for women. So after that he announced to start Sanjeevani Yojana for senior citizens of Delhi. Then after that he announced to start Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Scheme for the students of Dalit community. Now the former Chief Minister of Delhi has made a big announcement for the priests of Delhi also. Arvind Kejriwal has also announced to pay salary every month to the priests working in the temples of Delhi. Know which priests will get this salary and how to apply for it.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal makes huge announcement for Saints
Play Icon11:57
Arvind Kejriwal makes huge announcement for Saints
Baat Pate Ki: NSG Commando, UP Police go high-tech to secure Maha Kumbh
Play Icon35:43
Baat Pate Ki: NSG Commando, UP Police go high-tech to secure Maha Kumbh
Politics Sparks Over PM Modi Statements on Mahakumbh
Play Icon43:30
Politics Sparks Over PM Modi Statements on Mahakumbh
Deshhit: Up Muslim Cleric Appeals Sadhu To Not Use Maha Kumbh For Taking Up Waqf Board Issue
Play Icon43:30
Deshhit: Up Muslim Cleric Appeals Sadhu To Not Use Maha Kumbh For Taking Up Waqf Board Issue
Indian Army patrol amid heavy snowfall on high altitude
Play Icon04:26
Indian Army patrol amid heavy snowfall on high altitude

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal makes huge announcement for Saints
play icon11:57
Arvind Kejriwal makes huge announcement for Saints
Baat Pate Ki: NSG Commando, UP Police go high-tech to secure Maha Kumbh
play icon35:43
Baat Pate Ki: NSG Commando, UP Police go high-tech to secure Maha Kumbh
Politics Sparks Over PM Modi Statements on Mahakumbh
play icon43:30
Politics Sparks Over PM Modi Statements on Mahakumbh
Deshhit: Up Muslim Cleric Appeals Sadhu To Not Use Maha Kumbh For Taking Up Waqf Board Issue
play icon43:30
Deshhit: Up Muslim Cleric Appeals Sadhu To Not Use Maha Kumbh For Taking Up Waqf Board Issue
Indian Army patrol amid heavy snowfall on high altitude
play icon4:26
Indian Army patrol amid heavy snowfall on high altitude
NEWS ON ONE CLICK