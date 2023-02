videoDetails

Finally Sidharth and Kiara get married in a lavish wedding in Suryagarh Palace | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

After dating for several years and keeping their relationship a secret, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally tied the knot. The couple got hitched in a grand wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple is a sight for the sore eyes in their first wedding pictures.