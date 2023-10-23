trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679121
Gulshan Devaiah Uncovers Tamannah's Romance: My Friend's Girlfriend!

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
In an exclusive conversation with Sanya from Zee Switch, Gulshan Devaiah discussed a range of topics, from the creation of his upcoming web series "Duranga 2" set to premiere on Zee 5, to his transition from a successful career in fashion design to acting, and even shared some intriguing tidbits about his colleagues Vijay Verma and Tamannah Bhatia.
