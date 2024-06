videoDetails

Narendra Modi Visits Rajghat, Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi before oath ceremony

| Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 08:14 AM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time at 7:15 pm today at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Before taking oath, he reached Rajghat, the resting place of Bapu. There he paid his respects to Bapu.