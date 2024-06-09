Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2756161
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amidst the swearing in of PM Modi, the demand to make Rahul Gandhi the leader of the opposition has intensified in the Congress. In the Congress Working Committee meeting held on Saturday, June 8, the proposal to elect Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the opposition was passed unanimously. All the party leaders have demanded Rahul to become the leader of the opposition, on which Rahul has asked for time to think. It is being told that the final decision will be taken on this in the parliamentary party meeting to be held today.

All Videos

Seven Naxalites killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon01:19
Seven Naxalites killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh
Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
Play Icon01:55
Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
How will be the cabinet of Modi 3.0
Play Icon08:05
How will be the cabinet of Modi 3.0
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
Play Icon08:21
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
The cost of veg thali has increased further
Play Icon03:36
The cost of veg thali has increased further

Trending Videos

Seven Naxalites killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh
play icon1:19
Seven Naxalites killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh
Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
play icon1:55
Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
How will be the cabinet of Modi 3.0
play icon8:5
How will be the cabinet of Modi 3.0
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
play icon8:21
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
The cost of veg thali has increased further
play icon3:36
The cost of veg thali has increased further