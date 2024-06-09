videoDetails

Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 01:00 AM IST

Amidst the swearing in of PM Modi, the demand to make Rahul Gandhi the leader of the opposition has intensified in the Congress. In the Congress Working Committee meeting held on Saturday, June 8, the proposal to elect Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the opposition was passed unanimously. All the party leaders have demanded Rahul to become the leader of the opposition, on which Rahul has asked for time to think. It is being told that the final decision will be taken on this in the parliamentary party meeting to be held today.