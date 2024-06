videoDetails

Seven Naxalites killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 12:58 AM IST

Security forces killed seven Naxalites in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Narayanpur district on Friday. Police officials gave this information. Officials said that three soldiers were injured in the encounter. According to police officials, security forces killed seven Naxalites in an encounter on the border of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Kondagaon districts.