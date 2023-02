videoDetails

Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic redo their dreamy wedding vows in Udaipur

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Allrounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows. Hardik and Natasa got married in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur. The couple first tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in May 2020.