Controversy erupts over Naivedyam Prasad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

Bihar's Sudha Dairy has retaliated on the statement of the temple management regarding the ghee used in the Naivedayam Prasad of Patna Mahavir Mandir. Sudha Dairy wrote on social media that Mahavir Mandir will get as much pure cow ghee as it needs. But the decision has to be taken by Mahavir Mandir whether it wants ghee from Bihar or outside. Sudha Dairy is not capable of supplying cow ghee.