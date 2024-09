videoDetails

Bulldozer Returns in Uttar Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

Baba's bulldozer will run on the luxurious house of SP MLA Zahid Beg in Bhadohi, UP. The SP MLA prepared the land by filling the pond with soil and built illegal houses there. After the matter came to light in the investigation report, the district administration has issued a notice. The administration will soon take action to vacate the illegal land.