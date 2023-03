videoDetails

Home Minister Amit Shah meets ‘RRR’ fame actor Ram Charan after historic Oscar win

| Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met ‘RRR’ fame actor Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi in Delhi. Home Minister congratulated them after 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscars. ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR created history at the 95th Academy Awards on March 13.