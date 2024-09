videoDetails

DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 02:56 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu’s response to illegal mosques has raised concerns. While action is being taken against some illegal structures, there are claims of softness towards others. What is the government’s official stance? Watch the full report.