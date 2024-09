videoDetails

DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched another bulldozer action, demolishing illegal settlements of Miya Muslims near Guwahati. His tough stance ensures that no illegal land grabbers will be spared. Watch this report on how Assam is dealing with illegal encroachments.