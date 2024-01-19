trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711298
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Police Force Team Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra Conclude Web-Series Promotions in Delhi

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Follow Us
After a splendid promotional tour in Delhi, the vibrant trio of the Indian Police Force, comprising Rohit, Shilpa, and Sidharth, wraps up their grand promotions and heads back to Mumbai. Experience the glamour and enthusiasm surrounding the successful campaign for the web-series.

All Videos

CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
Play Icon0:57
CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE
Play Icon14:42
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE
2 Lives Lost as Car Collides with Slow-Moving Heavy Tanker on National Highway In Chitradurga
Play Icon0:21
2 Lives Lost as Car Collides with Slow-Moving Heavy Tanker on National Highway In Chitradurga
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Sending 5 Lakh Laddus from Mahakal Mandir Trust to Ayodhya
Play Icon1:0
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Sending 5 Lakh Laddus from Mahakal Mandir Trust to Ayodhya
400 kg Lock Sent for Ayodhya Ram Temple from Aligarh,Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon1:45
400 kg Lock Sent for Ayodhya Ram Temple from Aligarh,Uttar Pradesh

Trending Videos

CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
play icon0:57
CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE
play icon14:42
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE
2 Lives Lost as Car Collides with Slow-Moving Heavy Tanker on National Highway In Chitradurga
play icon0:21
2 Lives Lost as Car Collides with Slow-Moving Heavy Tanker on National Highway In Chitradurga
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Sending 5 Lakh Laddus from Mahakal Mandir Trust to Ayodhya
play icon1:0
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Sending 5 Lakh Laddus from Mahakal Mandir Trust to Ayodhya
400 kg Lock Sent for Ayodhya Ram Temple from Aligarh,Uttar Pradesh
play icon1:45
400 kg Lock Sent for Ayodhya Ram Temple from Aligarh,Uttar Pradesh