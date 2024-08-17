Advertisement
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Nationwide doctors' strike today

|Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Today, trainee doctors across the country will go on strike. Trainee doctors will protest against the murder of a female doctor in Kolkata. The strike of trainee doctors will continue till 6 am tomorrow i.e. Sunday. Emergency services will continue in private and government hospitals but no other surgery will be done. On 9 August, a PG trainee doctor was raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. After this incident, doctors' strike and protests are continuing across the country.

All Videos

Two Communities Clash In Meerut For DJ during procession of Avanti Bai Jayanti
Play Icon00:44
Two Communities Clash In Meerut For DJ during procession of Avanti Bai Jayanti
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 17 August 2024
Play Icon08:56
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 17 August 2024
Deshhit: Prove With Pics Crime Scene Intact - Court To Bengal Over Hospital Vandalism
Play Icon46:50
Deshhit: Prove With Pics Crime Scene Intact - Court To Bengal Over Hospital Vandalism
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
Play Icon11:08
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
Play Icon07:27
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!

