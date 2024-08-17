videoDetails

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Nationwide doctors' strike today

| Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

Today, trainee doctors across the country will go on strike. Trainee doctors will protest against the murder of a female doctor in Kolkata. The strike of trainee doctors will continue till 6 am tomorrow i.e. Sunday. Emergency services will continue in private and government hospitals but no other surgery will be done. On 9 August, a PG trainee doctor was raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. After this incident, doctors' strike and protests are continuing across the country.