Indian Army Jawans Celebrate Raksha Bandhan In Jammu Kashmir

| Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 09:04 AM IST

Raksha Bandhan is after 2 days. Preparations are going on all over the country for this. Meanwhile, little girls tied Rakhi to our soldiers who are away from their families. When these soldier brothers met their sisters in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, everyone got Rakhi tied by them and then also gave gifts to their sisters. Those soldiers who are staying away from their sisters even on Raksha Bandhan to serve the country. This Rakhi means a lot to them. These days the Indian Army is celebrating 'Bharat Raksha Parv'. Under which Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi also got Rakhi tied by school children.