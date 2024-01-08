trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707529
Ira Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Wedding with Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Heartwarming Video

Jan 08, 2024
The wedding festivities of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare are in full swing in Udaipur. Following an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, the couple is now tying the knot in Udaipur, and the celebrations commenced with the vibrant mehendi ceremony. A viral video captures moments of joy as Ira gets mehendi applied to both hands, adorned in a white lehenga with pink-tinted sunglasses and a plaited hairstyle. Nupur complements her look, exuding charm in a pink shirt and brown vest. The picturesque Taj Aravali Resort and Spa in Udaipur set the stage for this special occasion, and the mehendi ceremony is set to be followed by a lively pyjama party.

