trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706102
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Katrina Kaif Turns Heads in Killer Red Look, Promoting Upcoming Movie Merry Christmas

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif effortlessly steals the spotlight with her stunning and bold red ensemble, leaving fans in awe of her impeccable fashion game while promoting her highly anticipated upcoming movie Merry Christmas.

All Videos

Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
Play Icon1:16
Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
Play Icon1:30
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest
Play Icon8:8
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Man Bathes with Cobra Rolling on His Shoulder
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Man Bathes with Cobra Rolling on His Shoulder
VIRAL VIDEO: Cat From Video Game Stray Navigates Real-Life Challenges
Play Icon0:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Cat From Video Game Stray Navigates Real-Life Challenges

Trending Videos

Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
play icon1:16
Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
play icon1:30
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest
play icon8:8
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Man Bathes with Cobra Rolling on His Shoulder
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Man Bathes with Cobra Rolling on His Shoulder
VIRAL VIDEO: Cat From Video Game Stray Navigates Real-Life Challenges
play icon0:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Cat From Video Game Stray Navigates Real-Life Challenges