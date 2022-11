Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan spotted in 'Mayanagri'

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan were spotted in Mumbai. The duo is busy promoting their upcoming Movie ‘Bhediya’. They were seen riding on a bike for the promotions. Kriti looked gorgeous in her casual avatar. Varun looked dapper in a black leather jacket and black trousers.