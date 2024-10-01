Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Is Sai Baba an incarnation of Lord Vishnu?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Whether Shirdi Sai Baba is worshipable in temples or not. A huge controversy has erupted over this. This controversy started from Bada Ganesh Mandir in Kashi. Where Sanatan Rakshak Dal removed the statue of Sai installed in the temple. After that, as per my knowledge, statues of Sai have been removed from more than 10 temples. Sanatan Rakshak Dal has its own arguments on this. Sanatan Rakshak Dal is saying that Sai was not a Hindu but a Muslim, hence his statue cannot be worshipped along with Hindu deities. Apart from this, a person cannot be worshipped along with deities. so many other arguments were given. On the other hand, Sai devotees are very angry and sad with this act. You will remember that ten years ago Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati had also lit the flame of opposition to Sai. He had given many arguments behind that opposition too. But then the protest was suppressed. But now once again the flames of protest against Sai have flared up.

