Kumar Sanu graces show 'Zee Comedy Factory' with his presence

Singer Kumar Sanu graced the show, Zee Comedy Factory with his presence. The singer, who has sung popular tracks like 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Ladki Badi Anjani Hai' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana' from 'Kurukshetra' and many more, will also performed on the show.