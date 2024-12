videoDetails

Rajneeti: FIR against SP's Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq for power theft

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 19, 2024, 08:52 PM IST

Now let's talk about Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq.. against whom major action was taken in Sambhal today.. Actually the meter reading of Ziaur Rahman Barq's house was zero for many months.... Today the electricity department officials cut the connection.... and the electricity department officials were even threatened of dire consequences once the government is formed.