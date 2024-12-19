videoDetails

DNA: Parliament scuffle - Police file FIR against Rahul Gandhi based on BJP complaint

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 19, 2024, 10:52 PM IST

What happened in the Parliament today, no one would have even thought that there would be a day when blood would come out of the head of an MP inside the Parliament...this is what happened today..this is what has happened in this entire winter session..apart from 2 days of proceedings, there has been only dharna (sit-in)...it is not clear whether it is the Parliament or Jantar Mantar..but it would have been fine if the matter had remained limited to sloganeering, but today all that happened which has embarrassed every person who believes in the Constitution, who believes in democracy...the MPs chanting law-law were pushing each other…