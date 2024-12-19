Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2833799https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-parliament-scuffle-police-file-fir-against-rahul-gandhi-based-on-bjp-complaint-2833799.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Parliament scuffle - Police file FIR against Rahul Gandhi based on BJP complaint

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
What happened in the Parliament today, no one would have even thought that there would be a day when blood would come out of the head of an MP inside the Parliament...this is what happened today..this is what has happened in this entire winter session..apart from 2 days of proceedings, there has been only dharna (sit-in)...it is not clear whether it is the Parliament or Jantar Mantar..but it would have been fine if the matter had remained limited to sloganeering, but today all that happened which has embarrassed every person who believes in the Constitution, who believes in democracy...the MPs chanting law-law were pushing each other…

All Videos

Rajneeti: FIR against SP's Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq for power theft
Play Icon03:23
Rajneeti: FIR against SP's Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq for power theft
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Parliament Row
Play Icon44:52
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Parliament Row
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon07:23
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch Top 50 News Today
Play Icon03:55
Watch Top 50 News Today
Video creates stir in Kedarnath Dham
Play Icon03:53
Video creates stir in Kedarnath Dham

Trending Videos

Rajneeti: FIR against SP's Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq for power theft
play icon3:23
Rajneeti: FIR against SP's Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq for power theft
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Parliament Row
play icon44:52
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Parliament Row
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon7:23
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch Top 50 News Today
play icon3:55
Watch Top 50 News Today
Video creates stir in Kedarnath Dham
play icon3:53
Video creates stir in Kedarnath Dham
NEWS ON ONE CLICK