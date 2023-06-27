NewsVideos
Kusha Kapila, Zorawar Singh To Part Ways After 6 Years Of Marriage

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Popular internet celebrity couple Kusha Kapila, Zorawar Ahluwalia's love story has come to an end. Kusha has announced her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The famous YouTuber left a message on Instagram announcing her divorce.

