DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 01:58 AM IST

Stone pelting on Ganesh pandal in Surat is not the first incident. Stone pelting on Hindu processions and pandals has now become a trend. A particular community has been infected with the disease of stone pelting and the only way to stop the spread of this disease is to treat it as soon as possible. Surat police has done just that.