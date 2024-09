videoDetails

Deshhit: Is there going to be civil war again in Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

In Pakistan, there are plans to break the locks of Imran Khan Niazi's jail in the next 300 hours. That is, there are plans to turn Pakistan into Syria, beyond Bangladesh.. About 24 hours ago, Imran's party announced to get him released from jail.. that is, if Shahbaz Sharif's government does not release Imran, then there is a plan to break the jail and take Imran out.