Makers hold special screening of ‘72 Hoorain’ at JNU

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
A special screening of the film ‘72 Hoorain’, surrounded by controversies before its release, was held at JNU on July 04. The special screening of the movie was done by Vivekananda Vichar Manch at the JNU campus. The makers of the film interacted with the students after the screening.
