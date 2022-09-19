Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora will be seen together in this series, many secrets will be revealed

MLaika Arora and Amrita Arora are going to be seen in a series. The name of this series is 'Aurora Sisters'. In this, both of them will tell the smallest things related to personal life. Most people know the professional life of Bollywood celebs. But the fans are more interested in how these stars live in private and what kind of lifestyle they live. Soon they will be seen together in a series. This show will make many revelations about Malaika and Amrita's personal life. In which these two sisters will be seen talking all kinds of things.

