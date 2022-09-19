NewsVideos

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora will be seen together in this series, many secrets will be revealed

MLaika Arora and Amrita Arora are going to be seen in a series. The name of this series is 'Aurora Sisters'. In this, both of them will tell the smallest things related to personal life. Most people know the professional life of Bollywood celebs. But the fans are more interested in how these stars live in private and what kind of lifestyle they live. Soon they will be seen together in a series. This show will make many revelations about Malaika and Amrita's personal life. In which these two sisters will be seen talking all kinds of things.

|Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:56 AM IST
MLaika Arora and Amrita Arora are going to be seen in a series. The name of this series is 'Aurora Sisters'. In this, both of them will tell the smallest things related to personal life. Most people know the professional life of Bollywood celebs. But the fans are more interested in how these stars live in private and what kind of lifestyle they live. Soon they will be seen together in a series. This show will make many revelations about Malaika and Amrita's personal life. In which these two sisters will be seen talking all kinds of things.

All Videos

Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
23:31
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
6:0
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell
22:44
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell

Trending Videos

Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
23:31
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
6:0
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
22:44
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell
India's Best Dancer 2,india's best dancer 2022,india's best dancer s2,india's best dancer performances,India's Best Dancer season 2,India's Best Dancer,dance show,Malaika Arora,india's best dancer geeta kapur,Terence Lewis,india's best dancer retro deewane,india's best dancer performance,india's best dancer old songs,bollywood hits,indias best dancer performances,ibd season 2,ibd best performance,best dance acts,malaika arora album,Malaika Arora Dance,