videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Report on Ramappa Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

In the Sanatan tradition, the temple is considered to be the abode of the gods....There are many such temples from north to south...and east to west...where craftsmanship, history, faith and mythological stories come alive again...Among these, there are many such temples...which were the abode of God at one time.....and there are many temples...which were built by humans