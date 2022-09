Malaika Arora did this work to look beautiful

Malaika Arora does not tolerate any compromise with her beauty and fitness routine at any cost. Arjun Kapoor is also the convinced boyfriend of this style. Now once again Malaika Arora has taken a facial beauty treatment.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

Malaika Arora does not tolerate any compromise with her beauty and fitness routine at any cost. Arjun Kapoor is also the convinced boyfriend of this style. Now once again Malaika Arora has taken a facial beauty treatment.