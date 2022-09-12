NewsVideos

Malaika Arora forgot everything wearing such a dress, people will be stunned by shooting such a video

48-year-old Malaika Arora robs all the limelight whenever she comes in front of the camera. This time too, when the actress reached the red carpet of 'Filmfare Award 2022', everyone was stunned to see her bold dress. Not only this, there were so many cuts in this dress of the actress that she is making her look and the new video of Malaika Arora is creating panic on social media. In this video, the actress is seen showing her style by wearing revealing clothes beyond the limit.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
