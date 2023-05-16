हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Malaika Arora snapped in her chic look in Mumbai
|
Updated:
May 16, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Malaika Arora snapped in her chic look in Mumbai. She donned a black top paired with off white joggers.
×
All Videos
1:38
Shubman Gill Completes Rare Quadruple Of Centuries In 2023, Breaks Tendulkar’s Massive Record
1:14
ATS to investigate Zakir Naik Connection in HUT Case!
9:28
DK Shivkumar makes big claim ahead of Karnataka CM Name Announcement
11:1
Know solutions to all your problems from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
5:34
Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri makes big statement on Hindu Rashtra
Trending Videos
1:38
Shubman Gill Completes Rare Quadruple Of Centuries In 2023, Breaks Tendulkar’s Massive Record
1:14
ATS to investigate Zakir Naik Connection in HUT Case!
9:28
DK Shivkumar makes big claim ahead of Karnataka CM Name Announcement
11:1
Know solutions to all your problems from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
5:34
Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri makes big statement on Hindu Rashtra