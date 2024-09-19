Advertisement
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 02:22 AM IST
Congress organized nationwide protests demanding the arrest of BJP leaders following controversial remarks made against Rahul Gandhi.

